Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish Green Party elects new co-leader

Sweden’s Green Party at its annual congress elected Daniel Helldén, the former councillor in charge of transport in Stockholm, as its new co-leader to replace Per Bolund alongside Märta Stenevi.

Helldén has previously pushed for the Greens to focus primarily on the environment, whereas Stenevi belongs to the faction of the party that wants it to have a broad focus on all issues.

“We have to grow. We will grow, as a party, as a movement. We will stand up for what we believe in. We will get on the barricades,” said Helldén in his first speech as co-leader, after having been elected with one vote’s difference.

In other news, the Green Party at its congress decided to drop its opposition to Nato, meaning that when Sweden eventually joins, it won’t campaign to leave the alliance. The Greens and the Left were the only two parties that voted no to Swedish Nato membership in March.

Swedish vocabulary: the Green Party – Miljöpartiet

Sweden bids farewell to football coach and veteran midfielder

Sweden’s national men’s football coach, Janne Andersson, led his team to victory against Estonia on Sunday – his last game as head coach after seven years and 94 international games with the team.

Sweden had already lost its chance to compete in the next European Championships, so winning the qualifier 2-0 didn’t matter for the blågula – “blue and yellows”, the team’s nickname in Swedish.

It was also Spezia midfielder Albin Ekdal’s last match for the team, and both he and Andersson could be seen in tears at various points of the game.

“Twelve years of some of the most fun I’ve had in my career and life are over, so of course there are difficult emotions,” Ekdal, who was substituted in the 71st minute to standing ovations and hugs from teammates, told Fotbollskanalen.

Swedish vocabulary: difficult emotions – jobbiga känslor

Swedish hospitals struggle to plug huge deficits

Sweden's biggest hospitals will be forced to make radical savings in the years ahead, following soaring inflation and more people seeking healthcare in the wake of the pandemic.

Skåne University Hospital predicts it will have a deficit of 1.7 billion kronor at the end of 2023, Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg predicts a 1.2 billion kronor deficit and Uppsala's University Hospital expects to make losses of 870 million kronor, reports the TT newswire.

Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm is the only major hospital that is threatening to lay off staff, expecting to cut 450 managerial and administrative positions. The other hospitals have no current plans for layoffs, but plan to "streamline" operations in a number of other ways.

Swedish vocabulary: a hospital – ett sjukhus

When is the deadline for sending Christmas gifts inside and outside Sweden?

The deadlines for sending Christmas cards and gifts to friends, family and loved ones outside of Sweden are already starting to arrive.

Sweden's main postal operator Postnord has now posted up its full list of Christmas post deadlines for 2023, with the first deadline, for economy letters sent outside the EU falling next Thursday, November 23rd.

The company expects to be able to deliver all letters posted by the deadlines in time for Christmas Eve.

Here's a list of the deadlines.

Swedish vocabulary: a Christmas gift – en julklapp