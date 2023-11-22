'Unique' Viking graves change what we know about central Gothenburg

Advertisement

Gothenburg may have been granted its city privileges only in 1621, but that doesn't mean that people haven't lived in the western city for much longer than that, as a new find shows.

Two graves found by Gothenburg City Museum archaeologists at Burgårdsparken near the aptly-named Valhalla pool and Ullevi football arena this summer have now been dated to the period of 750-1000 CE.

“These are completely unique remains. There are no known other finds from the early Iron Age, often called the Viking Age, in central Gothenburg,” archaeologist Ulf Ragnesten said in a statement.

The two graves contain cremated human remains, and are believed to form part of a bigger burial ground from the Viking era.

Archaeologists say this suggests that Vikings lived what is now central Gothenburg.

Viking remains have previously been found in other places on the west coast, but never before this centrally in the city.