How to get tickets for Eurovision in Malmö

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest will kick off in the southern Swedish city of Malmö on May 7th with the first semi-final, followed by the second semi-final on May 9th and the grand final on May 11th.

Organisers announced on Thursday that tickets will go on sale at 10am Stockholm time on November 28th, not just for the main event but for a total of nine shows: the three live shows plus evening and afternoon rehearsals, with the afternoon events particularly suitable for families.

The following tickets will be available:

First and second semi-final – evening preview (May 6th and 8th): 145-795 kronor

First and second semi-final – afternoon preview (May 7th and 9th): 145-795 kronor

First and second semi-final – live show (May 7th and 9th): 525-2,395 kronor

Grand final – evening preview (May 10th): 525-2,395 kronor

Grand final – afternoon preview (May 11th): 145-1,385 kronor

Grand final – live show (May 11th): 860-3,795 kronor

The rehearsals are an exact copy of the live shows, including the opening acts and any interval act, except voting, which will be simulated.

Tickets for the rehearsals are usually easier to get, as many people set their sights on the main final.

Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster as the official partner, so be extremely cautious about any tickets offered for sale on any other websites or forums. Tickets will be limited to four tickets per person and show for the live show, and ten per person and show for the previews.

You'll need a Ticketmaster account to make a purchase, so it's a good idea to set one up in advance.

Here's a link with more information about how to buy your Eurovision tickets.