Permanent residency under review and will cost of living in Sweden soon drop?

Published: 25 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023 08:12 CET
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's Sweden in Focus: new government inquiry on permanent residency, the benefits of boring meetings, life expectancy in Sweden, catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights, Jimmie Åkesson's prime ministerial prospects, and will the Riksbank start lowering interest rates?

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, and we also have an interview with Northern Lights tour operator Chad Blakley.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Eurovision tickets & renting out your home

Permanent residency 

Flat hierarchies 

Health & life expectancy 

Northern Lights

Politics

Cost of Living

