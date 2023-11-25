Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Permanent residency under review and will cost of living in Sweden soon drop?
In this week's Sweden in Focus: new government inquiry on permanent residency, the benefits of boring meetings, life expectancy in Sweden, catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights, Jimmie Åkesson's prime ministerial prospects, and will the Riksbank start lowering interest rates?
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, and we also have an interview with Northern Lights tour operator Chad Blakley.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Eurovision tickets & renting out your home
- How to get tickets for Eurovision in Malmö
- How much can I charge if I rent out my home on Airbnb in Sweden?
Permanent residency
Flat hierarchies
Health & life expectancy
Northern Lights
- 'I found the American dream in Swedish Lapland'
- How to take the best pictures of the Northern Lights
Politics
Cost of Living
- Sweden's central bank leaves interest rate unchanged
- Swedish food prices 26 percent higher than two years ago – which items are worst affected?
- How much will life in Sweden cost you in 2024?
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.


