Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Sweden Democrat leader calls for mosques to be demolished

Jimmie Åkesson, the leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, on Saturday called for a moratorium on the building of new mosques in Sweden and for existing mosques to be demolished if they spread "antidemocratic, anti-Swedish, homophobic or antisemitic propaganda".

The call, made in his speech to the party's Landsdagarna congress in Västerås, was immediately rejected by Sweden's Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, who is dependent on Sweden Democrat support for his position.

"In Sweden, we do not demolish places of religious worship," he told the TT newswire. "Those who express antisemitic semtiments or agitate against Muslims are offending people in our own country and harming Sweden and Swedish interests internationally."

Magnus Ranstorp, Sweden's most high profile antiterrorism expert, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that Åkesson's statement was a threaat to Sweden's national security.

"This can contribute to worsening the security threat against Sweden and strengthens Sweden's image as anti-Islamic. We also haven't yet joined Nato yet and Erdogan may well take this up."

Swedish vocabulary: islamfientlig - anti-Islamic/Islamophobic

Coffee falls to cheapest price in a year

The price of coffee has fallen to 6 kronor a kilogram, the lowest price for over a year, the Matpriskollen (food price check), website has reported, as coffee production bounced back after a bad harvest in Brazil in 2021 and the high transport costs after the pandemic.

Ulf Mazur, Matpriskollen's founder, said that the price had fallen due to falling sales in cafes and restaurants and expectations of a good harvest next year.

Swedish vocabulary: efterfrågan - demand

Advertisement

Weak krona not boosting Swedish exporters

Only a third of Swedish businesses believe that the weak Swedish krona is helping boost exports, with more than a quarter predicting falling exports in the next three months, a survey by EKN, Sweden's export credit agency, has found.

"It's moving fast now. The downturn is going to be seen clearly in the second quarter. Those who handle it best will be those with the highest exports," said Victor Carstenius, senior analyst at the agency.

Swedish vocabulary: nedgången - the downturn

Advertisement

Snow falls on east coast north of Stockholm

Snow continued to fall on Sweden's east coast north of Stockholm on Monday, with the snow showers the nexpected to move west across the centre and south of the country from Tuesday, with a possibility of snow in southern Sweden by Thursday.

There is currently snow cover in parts of Stockholm and over most of the country north of the capital, with small pockets of snow cover to the south.

Swedish vocabulary: snötäcket - snow cover