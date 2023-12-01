Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Cancelled buses after snow falls on southern Sweden

Traffic chaos and cancelled public transport caused headaches for commuters in southern Sweden on Thursday, after heavy snow fell on the region. No serious injuries were however reported.

In Ystad and Tomelilla, school buses were cancelled on Friday too. And several regional buses as well as Ystad city buses were cancelled until 10am on Friday, said public transport operator Skånetrafiken.

Sweden’s Transport Administration on Friday morning warned of slippery roads in nearly all of Sweden, with snow, slush or packed ice slowing down traffic depending on where in the country you are.

Southern Sweden isn't the only region with a lot of snow. In Västerbotten, northern Sweden, the snow cover measured 50-70 centimetres on the last day of November. And Uppsala, central Sweden, had 33 centimetres of snow – more than on any other day in November since records began in 1904.

Swedish vocabulary: slippery – hal

Two men found dead in car in Malmö

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a car in the early hours of Friday. The car had gone into the water in a remote part of the port of Malmö, specifically Industrihamnen.

“The two people are men aged between 25 and 30,” police control room officer Magnus Lefèvre told Swedish news agency TT.

It is not known how the car ended up in the water and police are examining CCTV footage for clues.

Police have for now formally classified the incident as a murder investigation, but there is not yet enough evidence to confirm whether that is indeed the case. There are not yet any suspects.

Swedish vocabulary: a port – en hamn

Advertisement

Sweden's far north sees sun for last time this year

Treriksröset, the most northern point in Sweden where the international borders of Finland, Norway and Sweden meet, has had its last glimpse of sun in 2023.

The sun set at 11.55am on Thursday, less than an hour after it rose at 10.57am, reported the country’s national weather agency, SMHI.

The polar night will gradually move south in the coming days.

In Kummavuopio, Sweden’s most northern settlement with one registered resident over the age of 16 in 2023, the polar night will begin after the sun sets at 11.53am today.

Swedish vocabulary: a polar night – en polarnatt

Advertisement

Swedish agency finds thousands have wrongly kept permanent residency permits

The Swedish National Audit Office has called for tighter enforcement of permanent residency rules, after finding that thousands of people may have wrongly kept permits.

The audit uncovered what it described as "severe shortcomings" in the system, saying that in 2020 it had identified 13,000 cases where there were "strong reasons to investigate whether the person was living up to the requirements for their residency permits".

The investigation found that 9,000 people had managed to retain Swedish permanent residency in 2020 despite having moved out of the country.

Swedish vocabulary: wrongly – felaktligen