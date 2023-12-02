Sweden In Focus Paywall free
How a call to demolish mosques sent shock waves through Swedish politics
Jimmie Åkesson talks about demolishing mosques, the latest on the Tesla strike, Sweden’s Advent celebrations, solutions journalism, and why some criminologists think it’s time for Sweden to ditch zero tolerance on drugs.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Lögren and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Tesla strike
- Inside Sweden: How will the Tesla strike end?
- Tesla sues Swedish state agency over number plate blockage
Advent
Solutions journalism
- Seven things we've learned about adding a solutions focus to reporting on migration
- As Europe comes out of lockdown, what lessons can be learned from Sweden?
Drugs
Sweden Democrats
- Sweden Democrat leader calls for mosques to be demolished
- Why Sweden's far-right leader is showing his radical side
- Why the Sweden Democrats are still a far-right party
- LISTEN: How the Sweden Democrats are flirting with the extreme right
- ARCHIVE: Islam 'Sweden's biggest threat': far-right leader
Swedish habits
