Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

How a call to demolish mosques sent shock waves through Swedish politics

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 2 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 2 Dec 2023 08:06 CET
How a call to demolish mosques sent shock waves through Swedish politics
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

Jimmie Åkesson talks about demolishing mosques, the latest on the Tesla strike, Sweden’s Advent celebrations, solutions journalism, and why some criminologists think it’s time for Sweden to ditch zero tolerance on drugs.

Advertisement

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Lögren and Richard Orange.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Tesla strike

Advent 

Solutions journalism

Drugs 

Sweden Democrats

Swedish habits

Advertisement

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also