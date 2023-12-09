Advertisement

'Networking is the key to everything in Sweden'

Published: 9 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 9 Dec 2023 08:31 CET
'Networking is the key to everything in Sweden'
This week: Gävle’s famous Christmas goat, a leaked report linking Russia to anti-Islam demos in Sweden, Social Democrats self-critical on integration, calls for tougher checks on permanent residency permits, major new staff cuts at Spotify, and what newcomers need to know about life in Sweden.

You can listen to the episode here:

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange, as well as our special guest Maria Fogelström Kylberg, CEO of Stockholm Academic Forum

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Gävle goat

Quran burnings 

Politics

Permanent residency

Spotify cuts

Moving to Sweden

