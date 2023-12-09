Sweden In Focus Paywall free
'Networking is the key to everything in Sweden'
This week: Gävle’s famous Christmas goat, a leaked report linking Russia to anti-Islam demos in Sweden, Social Democrats self-critical on integration, calls for tougher checks on permanent residency permits, major new staff cuts at Spotify, and what newcomers need to know about life in Sweden.
You can listen to the episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange, as well as our special guest Maria Fogelström Kylberg, CEO of Stockholm Academic Forum.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Gävle goat
Quran burnings
Politics
Permanent residency
Spotify cuts
Moving to Sweden
Comments
