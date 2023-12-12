Is Sweden sliding towards autocracy one year on from the election?

Advertisement

In the report, titled "As a whole, it is worrying", Civil Rights Defenders argue that not only have there been multiple proposals which threaten human rights and freedoms over the past year, but there are also a number of proposals which as a whole risk weakening democracy in Sweden, such as increased political control of state authorities, limits on freedom of association and limits to free speech.

Some examples of this include proposals to introduce visitation zones, which the report argues undermine the equal rights of everybody before the law, as well as increases the risk of discrimination.

Threatening to deport or evict an entire family if a child commits a crime amounts to collective punishment, the organisation argues, and threats to withdraw funding to organisations which criticise the government as well as funding to voluntary organisations limits freedom of association and the right to free speech.

“We have also seen how groups in society are increasingly singled out as threats that must be combated,” the report reads.

‘Migration policy which deepens the divides’

Civil Rights Defenders argue that the focus on migration policy in the Tidö Agreement – the deal between the three government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats – worsens the situation for people who, for whatever reason, move to Sweden in order to build a new life.

They single out some examples of this, including proposals that asylum seekers must pay for their own arrival in Sweden, raising the requirements for residence permits in general, and limiting the socio-economic support available to migrants.

“There is a significant risk that the overall effect will not be the integration that the Tidö Agreement aims for but rather that people will be excluded from becoming part of society,” the organisation writes.

Advertisement

‘It is not illegal to apply for a residence permit in Sweden’

The migration policy mentioned in the Tidö Agreement argues for increased usage of coercion and sanctions, the report reads.

“It is important to remember that it is not illegal to apply for a residence permit in Sweden, and that people who do so should not be treated as criminals,” it continues.

The report also specifically mentions “proposals and statements which stigmatise and blame people with a migration background and equate crime with migration” as responsible for increasing distrust between citizens and reducing trust in society, alongside a bid to require public employees – such as teachers or healthcare workers – to report anyone they suspect of living in the country illegally to the authorities.

Often referred to as the angiverilag ("informer law"), the latter forms part of an ongoing inquiry which is also looking at creating exceptions for some categories of workers. The inquiry is set to present its final report in 2024.

Advertisement

Rapid inquiries could compromise legal security

Many of the proposals put forward by the government and the Sweden Democrats this year are being fast-tracked through the legislative process, which Civil Rights Defenders argue compromises legal security by reducing democratic participation and the possibility of a proper consultation process and impact assessment.

They further state that any laws which limit basic rights and freedoms should be enacted for a limited period of time so that they do not become permanent and are able to be reassessed regularly.

“When rights that previous generations fought for are taken away from us, they are hard to win back,” the report reads.

Political rhetoric risks weakening Sweden’s democracy

Civil Rights Defenders also warn that the last year’s political rhetoric could ultimately lead to increased autocracy in Sweden.

“We hear alarming political rhetoric that politicises and threatens critical voices in civil society while vulnerable groups are singled out as scapegoats by political leaders,” they write.

“This is a development that risks weakening Sweden’s democracy and may be the first step in the process known as autocratisation – the opposite of democratisation.”

"Several European countries such as Hungary, Poland and Greece have recently shown serious signs of autocratisation, where democracy has begun to be gradually dismantled. Considered altogether, it is worrying."

Advertisement

Swedish democracy still strong, but must be protected

The organisation argues that although some of the proposed reforms appear justified, they are concerning as a whole.

“When fundamental freedoms and rights are restricted, acceptance increases for it to happen again – and the threshold for what legitimises restrictions is gradually lowered. There is a risk that laws may be enacted in the future that could be used against other groups and for different purposes. This must be taken very seriously.”

Sweden’s democracy is still strong, they write, especially when compared with other countries elsewhere, although it must not be taken for granted and must be protected.