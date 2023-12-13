Teacher in Sweden suspended after 'asking students to plan hypothetical terror attack'
Swedish education chiefs have reported a teacher to the police after they allegedly asked students to plot a theoretical terror attack.
The teacher is said to have handed out the assignment at a senior high school in Jönköping municipality in southern Sweden.
“It’s a total lack of judgment. Not to mention we've got a raised terror threat level in this country,” Henrik Natt och Dag, head of education for gymnasium schools (which translates to upper secondary or senior high schools) in the municipality, said in a statement on Wednesday.
School management found out about the incident on Friday and has suspended the teacher without pay pending an investigation.
Staff, students and parents have been informed, according to the municipality.
“We’re taking it very seriously and will also report it to the police,” said Natt och Dag.
The teacher has not responded publicly to the allegations.
Sweden in August raised the country’s national terror threat level from three to four on a five-point scale, citing a deteriorating security situation which had made the country a priority target. It came just two months before two Swedish football fans were killed by a terrorist in Brussels.
