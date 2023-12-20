Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Will Sweden get a white Christmas?

Swedish weather agency SMHI warns of heavy snow and strong winds in large parts of the country in the days running up to Christmas.

Coastal areas between Gävle and Sundsvall are expected to bear the brunt of the blizzard, with an orange weather alert warning of 20-30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Friday. A yellow weather alert covers the Stockholm region, as well as Värmland, Närke, Västmanland, Uppland and Dalarna. You can keep up to date with current weather warnings via SMHI's website.

If you're travelling just before Christmas, make sure you allow plenty of time.

On the bright side, it means that nearly all of Sweden can expect a white Christmas. Temperatures are expected to drop and stay cold through Christmas Eve. The snowfall may even reach as far south as Skåne, although it is possible it will come down as rain instead.

Swedish vocabulary: a white Christmas – en vit jul

'Time to act' to prepare Sweden for war, report argues

Sweden need to step up its civil and military defence to be able to cope with a war situation, a new report by the cross-party parliamentary Defence Commission (Försvarsberedningen) argues.

“It’s time to act,” chairman Hans Wallmark of the conservative Moderate Party told the TT news agency. “We have to do things now. We mustn’t wait for further resources or guidance.”

The commission argues that Swedish emergency services’ capacity needs to be strengthened, including police so that they could assist with for example transport and secure venues. Healthcare services also need to be able to handle a large number of injuries, argues the report.

“We think the number of hospital beds need to be doubled, but there’s also more than that. It’s mainly about ensuring there’s emergency surgery and intensive care available,” said the Liberals’ Anna Starbrink.

Swedish vocabulary: a war – ett krig

Sweden to review mother tongue tuition's impact on integration

The government has appointed an inquiry to review the subject of Swedish as a second language in school in order to meet the needs of students who do not speak the language or don’t speak it well.

The inquiry is also tasked with reviewing Sweden’s current mother tongue tuition in order to ensure it doesn’t “negatively affect integration” or the students’ ability to learn Swedish – a point included in the government's post-election deal with the far-right Sweden Democrats.

If necessary, the inquiry is meant to propose measures to ensure mother tongue tuition doesn’t have a negative effect on integration or Swedish language learning. The Sweden Democrats controversially want to ditch mother tongue tuition entirely, but Schools Minister Lotta Edholm stressed in an interview with DN that the directives to the inquiry are neutrally worded and do not include scrapping the subject.

Swedish municipalities are currently obliged to offer mother tongue tuition to children who speak the language at home with at least one parent, if at least five students request it and a teacher can be found, although classes are often only around 30-40 minutes a week.

Swedish vocabulary: mother tongue tuition – modersmålsundervisning

Swedish court upholds conviction in high-stakes appeals trial of ex-Iran official

In a case that could have diplomatic consequences, a Swedish appeals court upheld the conviction of a former Iranian prison official handed a life sentence for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents.

The verdict could have repercussions on the fate of Swedish prisoners in Iran, including EU diplomat Johan Floderus who has been held for more than 600 days.

The Svea Court of Appeal on Tuesday said in a statement it "affirmed the judgment... in significant parts" of 62-year-old Hamid Noury, who in July 2022 was given a life sentence "for grave breaches of international humanitarian law and murder".

"Our assessment is that the prosecutor's case is robust and overall compelling and that the district court was correct to find the prosecutors charges largely substantiated," judge Robert Green said.

Swedish vocabulary: a prosecutor – en åklagare