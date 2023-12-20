When can you buy alcohol in Sweden over the holidays?

Advertisement

In Sweden, the state-owned Systembolaget chain has a monopoly on over-the-counter sales of drinks with strong alcohol content.

It is likely that stores will be much busier than usual, with long queues and less availability throughout the day as everyone rushes to stock up.

Due to Christmas and New Year’s mainly falling on weekends in 2023, this season’s opening hours don’t significantly differ from normal opening hours, but there are some changes to be aware of.

Here’s a full list of opening hours:

Thursday, December 21st: Regular opening hours (these may vary, so check with your local store)

Friday, December 22nd: Open until at least 7pm, but some of the bigger stores will be open until 8pm

Saturday, December 23rd: Open until 3pm

Sunday, December 24th (Christmas Eve): Closed

Monday, December 25th (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26th (Boxing Day): Closed

Wednesday, December 27th: Regular opening hours

Thursday, December 28th: Regular opening hours

Friday, December 29th: Open until at least 7pm, but some of the bigger stores will be open until 8pm

Saturday, December 30th: Open until 3pm

Sunday, December 31st (New Year’s Eve): Closed

Monday, January 1st (New Year’s Day): Regular opening hours

After that, Systembolaget will be back to regular opening hours with the exception of Epiphany on January 6th, when it will be closed.

What to do if you miss it?

If you live in Malmö or Helsingborg, you can always pop over to Denmark, where you can buy wine, spirits and strong beer in any supermarket which is open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day (which most big ones are).

Otherwise, you can buy low- or no-alcohol beer at most supermarkets and small newsagents or corner shops, or you'll just have to do without. Julmust is a popular non-alcoholic beverage in Sweden at Christmas, and even outsells Coca-Cola every December.