Holidays, jobs and dating: Essential articles for life in Sweden in 2024

Advertisement

Some of the most controversial new laws Sweden's government has passed since taking office in November 2022 came into force on New Year's Day this year, including a sharp reduction in the biofuels obligation and tougher punishments for gun crimes. Here are some of the main new laws:

Is the cold and snowy weather already making you think about your summer holidays? Here’s a guide to how you can maximise Sweden’s public holidays this year to make the most of your annual leave.

On the topic of annual leave… Here are our readers’ best tips for what to do in Sweden during the summer, which might give you some inspiration for your holidays this year.

Advertisement

Are you single and looking for love (or just want to understand the juicy gossip from your friends’ dating escapades)? Here’s a guide to the essential vocab for dating in Sweden.

Maybe you’ve set yourself the New Year’s resolution of finding a new job, or finally making the move to Sweden that you’ve been thinking about for years. This article might help you in the job search.

2023 was a difficult year for many when it comes to personal finances, with high interest rates, rising inflation and a higher cost of living all putting pressure on our wallets. Let’s end on a positive note and look ahead to what 2024 has in store for us.