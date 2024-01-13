Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

Why are politicians warning 'there could be war in Sweden'?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 13 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 13 Jan 2024 16:35 CET
Why are politicians warning 'there could be war in Sweden'?
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we discuss: the official end of Christmas, snow-fueled chaos on the E22 motorway, royal abdication speculation, and why politicians and military leaders are warning of the prospect of war in Sweden.

Advertisement

You can listen to the episode here:

Or you can listen on these platforms:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Richard Orange stands in as host this week and is joined by regular panelists: Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.  

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

End of Christmas

Snow chaos

Advertisement

Royals

Defence

More

#Sweden In Focus #Politics #Military

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also