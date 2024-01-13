Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Why are politicians warning 'there could be war in Sweden'?
This week we discuss: the official end of Christmas, snow-fueled chaos on the E22 motorway, royal abdication speculation, and why politicians and military leaders are warning of the prospect of war in Sweden.
You can listen to the episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Richard Orange stands in as host this week and is joined by regular panelists: Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
End of Christmas
Snow chaos
- Up to 1,000 cars left stranded for hours in southern Sweden snow chaos
- INTERVIEW: Truck driver freed from Sweden's snow gridlock after 20 hours
Royals
Defence
- Total Defence: What's your role defending Sweden in the event of a military attack?
- What should foreigners in Sweden think about when preparing for a war or crisis?
- Swedish defence analyst: 'We should be worried about war in Sweden'
- 'There could be war in Sweden': Civil Defence Minister urges Swedes to act
- PM Ulf Kristersson: 'If you don't want to defend Sweden – don't be a Swedish citizen'
- Sweden's opposition leader slams prime minister over 'uniquely divisive' comments
Comments
See Also
You can listen to the episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Richard Orange stands in as host this week and is joined by regular panelists: Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
End of Christmas
Snow chaos
- Up to 1,000 cars left stranded for hours in southern Sweden snow chaos
- INTERVIEW: Truck driver freed from Sweden's snow gridlock after 20 hours
Royals
Defence
- Total Defence: What's your role defending Sweden in the event of a military attack?
- What should foreigners in Sweden think about when preparing for a war or crisis?
- Swedish defence analyst: 'We should be worried about war in Sweden'
- 'There could be war in Sweden': Civil Defence Minister urges Swedes to act
- PM Ulf Kristersson: 'If you don't want to defend Sweden – don't be a Swedish citizen'
- Sweden's opposition leader slams prime minister over 'uniquely divisive' comments
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.