UPDATED: Train driver dies after collision with truck in western Sweden

Advertisement

Five people were taken to hospital by ambulance after a commuter train crashed into a truck carrying concrete in Uddevalla municipality at around 8.30am on Monday.

Witnesses told police that the truck got stuck in the snow on the railway crossing and tried to alert the train, which was unable to brake in time.

Around ten people were on board the train, including staff, reports Swedish newswire TT.

On Monday afternoon police announced that the driver of the train, a man in his mid-60s, had died from his injuries.

Earlier in the day it was reported that around ten people suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver is understood to be uninjured.

Advertisement

No trains were running between Uddevalla and Vara on Monday morning, with regional public transport operator Västtrafik unable to say before lunch when traffic might resume. Trains between Gothenburg and Strömstad, as well as Uddevalla-Borås-Varberg were affected.

Västtrafik said replacement buses would be called in wherever possible.