Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish inflation rates fall, new figures show

Inflation in Sweden fell to 4.4 percent in December, down from 5.8 percent in November, fresh figures from Statistics Sweden show.

That's as measured by CPI, the consumer price index. Inflation according to CPIF, with mortgage rates excluded from the equation, fell to 2.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent, bringing it close to the Riksbank's two-percent target.

Analysts had predicted that CPI inflation would fall 4.3 percent and CPIF 2.2 percent, according to Bloomberg.

Swedish vocabulary: consumer price index – konsumentprisindex

Hamas 'planned to attack Israeli embassy in Stockholm'

Hamas intended to attack the embassy of Israel in Stockholm, wrote Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in a press statement on X. The statement said intelligence had revealed "a comprehensive and in-depth picture of Hamas's terrorist activities".

A man with links to Sweden is mentioned among several alleged senior operatives plotting terror attacks around the world.

The statement comes after Danish and Germany authorities in mid-December announced the arrest of several suspects in Europe.

Sweden's security service Säpo, when asked by Swedish media, declined to confirm whether or not had been in contact with Israeli intelligence services or received information of plans to attack the Israeli embassy.

Swedish vocabulary: an embassy – en ambassad

Swedish households predict property market recovery

The number of households that believe Swedish property prices will rise in the year ahead in January increased to 40 percent, 7 percentage units up on December, according to banking giant SEB's property price indicator. A total of 21 percent said they believed in falling prices.

"According to households, the property market has hit rock bottom, and they may well be right when falling interest rates and a turnaround for purchasing power start to be reflected in people's wallets," SEB private economy expert Américo Fernández said in a statement.

Households predict that the policy rate (currently at 4 percent) will fall to 3.77 percent in a year.

Swedish vocabulary: a household – ett hushåll

Southern and central Sweden told to brace for more snow

Swedish weather agency SMHI has issued yellow warnings of snow in parts of central and southern Sweden, including Kalmar, Jönköping, Östergötland, Västergötland, Örebro, Värmland, Västmanland, Gotland and the west coast between Helsingborg and Halmstad.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall locally, which could cause traffic problems.

"If you're about to get in the car, you should think twice about whether you really need to head out at this exact moment or if you could wait, so that the roads can be cleared and prepped," SMHI meteorologist Therese Fougman told Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö