Sweden records coldest temperature of the century
The January big freeze led to Sweden not just noting the coldest temperature of the season, but the coldest of the century.
New stats reveal that temperatures dropped to -44.6C in the village of Vittangi in the far north of Sweden on January 5th.
That's colder than the previous record of the century, and indeed millennium, -44C in 2001 in northern Dalarna.
The new record was only confirmed on Monday, after several of national weather agency SMHI's meteorological stations occasionally failed to record data during Sweden's recent cold snap.
“When local people start posting pictures of their thermometers on social media, then you know that this is not the everyday life happening out there!” a reader in Vittangi told The Local earlier this month.
LIFE IN SWEDEN'S BIG FREEZE:
It's possible that it's been even colder, but -44.6C is the coldest confirmed temperature.
It is not, however, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Sweden. That record is held by Vuoggatjålme, where the mercury dropped to -52.6C in 1966.
