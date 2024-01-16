Sweden's NATO application on agenda as Turkish parliament opens

Advertisement

The vote on Sweden's membership of Nato is the final, 42nd point on the parliament's agenda for Tuesday, January 16th, listed as "Istanbul Deputy Numan Kurtulmuş's Bill Concerning the Approval of the Protocol Concerning the Participation of the Kingdom of Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty, and the Foreign Affairs Commission Report".

"I'd guess that means the vote should probably happen today, but if that doesn't end up happening it looks like it should be imminent," Paul Levin, the head of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

According to the TT newswire, however, the vote has not been given priority on the agenda, meaning it is not likely to be treated rapidly with no clear date for a vote.

The newswire understands that the group leaders of the various parties in the parllament will meet on Friday and Monday to decide which issues will be decided by the parliament first.

Turkey and Hungary have long delayed their approval for Sweden's membership, with Turkey accusing Sweden of being a haven for terrorists from the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group.