Airport closes after snow chaos hits northern Sweden

Västernorrland was expected to bear the brunt of the blizzard on Thursday, with national weather agency SMHI's orange warning of wind and snow covering the cities of Sundsvall and Umeå.

The Swedish Transport Administration warned that there could be incidents on the E4 motorway, which runs right through the area expected to be the worst hit, and Swedish news agency TT reported early on Thursday morning that heavy trucks were already struggling on the road.

Trucks got stuck on a slope on the E4 near Härnösand and briefly blocked the road.

Several trains between Umeå and Sundsvall were cancelled on Thursday morning due to the harsh weather, and all buses were cancelled in Örnsköldsvik, reports public broadcaster SVT.

The airport in Örnsköldsvik closed due to the weather, expecting to reopen later in the day, reports Aftonbladet.

The snowstorm was expected so subside on Thursday afternoon.

Southern and central Sweden should, after the blizzard caused traffic chaos and a spate of crashes in the regions on Wednesday, be able to enjoy much calmer weather on Thursday – including chances of sun.