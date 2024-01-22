Sweden battered by more wild weather as storm Isha sweeps the country

Advertisement

At least four accidents occurred on the 53 road south of Nyköping as Storm Isha swept over central Sweden on Monday, with two people hospitalised as a result, local newspaper Södermanlands Nyheter reports.

In Skåne, the Transport Administration cancelled trains due to high winds, with the Ystad-Simrishamn line and the Eslöv-Teckomatorp-Ramlösa lines both affected. Replacement buses were put in place. Local transport service Skånetrafiken forecast on Monday afternoon that trains would be running again around 4pm. You can keep track of affected services and alternative routes on their website here.

In Stockholm, commuter trains between Västerhaninge and Nynäshamn were cancelled from Monday morning due to ice and strong winds. Local transport company SL expected they would be running again around 6pm, although this may change. You can check the details of any disruptions and see alternate routes here.

Trains between Södertälje syd and Norrköping via Nyköping were also cancelled, as the tracks needed to be checked for packed ice and snow. According to SJ, this was predicted to affect all trains on January 22nd, with replacement buses in place.

Trains are expected to be running as usual on the 23rd.

School buses were also cancelled in Skara and Vara, according to P4 Skaraborg, as well as in Karlstad, while buses in Arvika, Sunne, Kristinehamn and Storfors were all affected by the weather, according to NWT.

New weather warnings issued

Yellow warnings, the least severe on a three-point scale, were issued for a number of areas.

The first affected most of northwestern Götaland and southern Örebro County and the southeasternmost part of Värmland County, with weather agency SMHI stating that these would be stronger closer to the coast. The agency warned that this could lead to fallen trees and airborne objects, and may affect overhead communications or electricity lines. This was expected to continue until around 7pm on Monday.

Another yellow warning was issued for parts of central Norrland, which was mainly expected to affect visibility and accessibility on roads, as well as delays or cancellations to public transport. This was expected to end around 8pm on Monday.

Warnings due to wind and snow were also issued along the coast of Norrland: a yellow warning from around Sundsvall to Övertorneå on the Finnish border, with a more serious orange warning issued from around Örnsköldsvik to Umeå, which SMHI stated could cause “very limited accessibility in traffic”.