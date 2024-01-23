EXPLAINED: What happens next for Sweden's Nato application?

Advertisement

Out of 346 votes, 287 late on Tuesday voted in favour of Swedish Nato membership and 35 voted against. The rest abstained.

The next step is for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to sign his parliament’s approval of Sweden’s application, and there’s no schedule, rule or specific deadline dictating when he has to do this, so he could let the process drag on if he wishes.

Once Erdogan has signed the document, Turkey will hand it over to the US, which will mark the end of their involvement in the process.

When Sweden’s neighbour Finland, which applied at the same time, became a Nato member, Turkey’s foreign minister handed its approval of Finland’s application to the US in Brussels on April 4th. That’s three days after Erdogan signed the document. Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto then handed in his country’s accession document, after which Finland was officially a Nato member, marked by the hoisting of the Finnish flag at Nato headquarters.

As far as Sweden is concerned, Turkey isn’t the last country to approve its application - Hungary is still yet to approve. Sweden’s application has already been through all the relevant committees and is ready to be voted on in parliament, but a vote has not yet been scheduled.

Its prime minister Viktor Orbán invited Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson to Budapest on Tuesday in order to discuss Nato membership, and has previously said that Hungary won’t be the last to approve Sweden’s application.

Hungary’s parliament is on official recess until mid-February, but a majority could vote for an extra parliamentary session, something which the opposition has already called for.

The process could move swiftly once Orbán, whose party Fidesz holds a majority, decides to schedule a vote.

Advertisement

“Things could move very quickly,” political scientist Anamaria Dutceac Segesten told TT newswire on Tuesday.

“It’s good for the government that the opposition has called for an extra parliamentary session now - that makes Orbán look like a receptive democrat who is listening to other parties,” she added, pointing out that he’s previously been criticised for doing the opposite.

“Hungary's ambiguity has reached its limit. It is clear that they have been put under pressure from other Nato countries on this issue,” she said.

After a vote in the Hungarian parliament approving Sweden’s membership application, the document will need to be signed by Hungarian president Katalin Novak, before being handed over to the US.

The final step is for Sweden to hand over its own accession documents to the US. One possible date when this could occur is February 14th-15th, when defence ministers from each Nato country are due to meet in Brussels.