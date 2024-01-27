Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Top politician wants to ban Islamic symbols, and is Sweden prepared for cyber attacks?
In this week's episode: Ice bathing, Turkey's parliament votes on Sweden's Nato bid, top Sweden Democrat calls for ban on Islamic symbols, Sweden's complicated relationship with wolves, and how a cyber attack hit Swedish authorities and retailers.
You can listen to the episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and James Savage, and we also have an interview with Shahid Raza, who is Director of RISE Cybersecurity Unit, Research Director at Cybercampus Sweden and Professor of Cybersecurity at Mälardalen University.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Ice bathing
Nato
Turkey's president signed off on the ratification of Sweden's Nato application a few hours after we recorded the episode, nullifying some speculation that we opted to leave out.
- Turkey approves Sweden's Nato application as Erdogan signs ratification
- Swedish Prime Minister 'won't negotiate' with Hungary on Nato bid
- EXPLAINED: What happens next for Sweden's Nato application?
Politics
- Top Sweden Democrat: No paradigm shift yet in Swedish migration
- Opposition calls for Sweden Democrat to resign over Mohammed tweet
Wolves
Cyber attack
- Some Swedish shops start to reopen after hacker attack
- Russian group behind hacker attack on Swedish authorities and retailers
Comments
