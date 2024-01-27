Top politician wants to ban Islamic symbols, and is Sweden prepared for cyber attacks?

Advertisement

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and James Savage, and we also have an interview with Shahid Raza, who is Director of RISE Cybersecurity Unit, Research Director at Cybercampus Sweden and Professor of Cybersecurity at Mälardalen University.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Ice bathing

Nato

Turkey's president signed off on the ratification of Sweden's Nato application a few hours after we recorded the episode, nullifying some speculation that we opted to leave out.

Politics

Wolves

Cyber attack