IN PICS: French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Sweden

The French delegation arrived on Monday night at Stockholm's Arlanda airport, with France's ambassador Etienne de Gonneville posting a picture of the arrival on X.

Macron's first appointment of the day was not with his Swedish hosts but with the French community in Stockholm.

He greeted a room full of French people living in Stockholm, together with French ambassador to Sweden Etienne de Gonneville, French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, and French Higher Education and Research Minister Sylvie Retailleau.

Macron and his ministers stood on stage together during a playing of the French national anthem (pictured below).

Macron then made a speech to the French community (pictured below).

After that, he moved on to Sweden's Royal Palace, where he inspected Grenadiers from the Life Guard regiment, together with King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The general public were allowed into the central courtyard of the palace to watch the ceremony.

Macron greeted the crowd along with his wife Brigitte, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, and other senior members of the delegation.

He then walked out with King Carl XVI Gustaf, who was wearing full military uniform, together with a red bandarole.

The two then inspected the soldiers gathered in the courtyard.

After which they held a joint press conference.

The Macrons and the Royal Couple then posed for a photo inside the Royal Palace, along with the Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel (right), and the Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia (left).

Macron then moved across the Norrström river to the Rosenbad Palace, the site of the offices of Sweden's prime minister, where he met Ulf Kristersson for a fika of coffee and cinnamon buns, as promised on Monday in Kristersson's welcome message on Instagram.

The two then held a joint press conference in which Ulf Kristersson heaped praise on Macron for his "impressive" speeches that set the agenda for the European Union, most over the block's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron in turn praised Sweden for being "an inspiration" for the way it combines a successful economy with a strong welfare state.