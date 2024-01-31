Suspected grenade found outside Israeli embassy in Stockholm

Advertisement

According to a report from the broadcaster TV4, an explosion was heard shortly after 3pm as police destroyed the object with a controlled blast.

"Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees," Israel's ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman wrote on X. "We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror."

Sources told the Expressen newspaper that the object was a hand grenade and was thrown towards the embassy's fence. The police received the first reports at shortly after 1pm.

"The object was found outside the embassy's property but nearby," police spokeswoman Rebecca Landberg told the TT newswire.

She would not confirm that the nature of the object, saying that police wanted to hold "certain details of the investigation back".

Police have launched an investigation into "attempted aggreviated destruction causing public endangerment", and "unlawful threats".