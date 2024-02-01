Hurricane warning as Storm Ingunn breaks Sweden's wind speed record

Advertisement

Stekenjokk in the north of Sweden recorded wind speeds of 186.4 kilometres per hour, or a category three hurricane, on Thursday morning.

“It’s a new Swedish record if the figures can be confirmed,” meteorologist from the SMHI weather agency Linnea Rehn Wittskog told TT newswire.

SMHI has issued Sweden’s most severe weather warning, a red warning, for the north-westernmost areas of Norrbotten on Thursday afternoon, due to extreme high winds which could reach hurricane speeds in some areas.

“At these speeds, trees can snap and roofs can be ripped off,” Wittskog said.



Wind speeds aren’t expected to be quite as strong as in Stekenjokk throughout the area covered by the red weather warning – SMHI expects that wind speeds in most areas will stay around 120-125km/h.

It predicts that the strong winds will continue from around noon on Thursday to 7pm, warning that winds will have serious consequences for bus, air, train and ferry transport, extensive power outages in areas with overhead power lines, extensive damage to buildings and very extensive forest damage.

In many areas, roads have already been closed due to the weather and fallen trees, the Transport Administration told TT.

What should you do during a storm?

During a storm, you should stay indoors, working from home if you can, as there is a risk that you could be injured by flying objects or falling branches. Make sure your doors and windows are closed, and stay away from electric power lines which have fallen to the ground.

If you need to go outside, avoid driving, Krisinformation.se warns, as storms are likely to cause delays in traffic and trees or lampposts could fall on the roads.

For Swedish speakers, you can keep up to date on specific disruptions and storm guidance in your area by listening to local radio – Sveriges Radio P4.

It’s also a good idea to be prepared if there is a power outage, making sure you have some way of heating food and warming your home, as well as food and water which don’t need to be kept cold, and a light source, like a torch or candles.

You should also tie down any loose items, like trampolines or garden furniture, if it is safe to do so, as well as making sure things like outdoor blinds or awnings are stowed away.