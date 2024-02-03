Advertisement

Sweden In Focus

New work permit system, Macron's Sweden visit and who are the Sami?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 3 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024 08:09 CET
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's episode: tougher rules for Sweden citizenship, French President Emanuel Macron's state visit to Sweden, new work permit system takes effect, and why Sweden needs to do more to promote understanding of indigenous Sami.

You can listen to the episode here:

Or you can listen on these platforms:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Charlotta Svonni, who conducts research on indigenous education at Umeå University.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Citizenship

Politics

Work permits

Sami 

