New work permit system, Macron's Sweden visit and who are the Sami?

Advertisement

You can listen to the episode here:

Or you can listen on these platforms:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Charlotta Svonni, who conducts research on indigenous education at Umeå University.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Citizenship

Politics

Work permits

Sami