Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Explosion blows off doors and windows at Stockholm apartment block

An explosion blew off a door and destroyed several windows at an apartment block in Handen, in Södertörn, south of Stockholm, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to public broadcaster SVT and the Aftonbladet newspaper, the 20-year-old man registered at the address is suspected of being involved in serious crimes during a wave of violence that hit Stockholm last autumn.

He was placed in pre-trial detention for instigating a murder and an attempted murder in Jordbro, Haninge, and for attempted murder in Åkersberga at the end of September.

Swedish vocabulary: att anstifta - to instigate/order

Food prices have started increasing again

The price of food in supermarkets rose by an average of 0.5 percent in January compared to the price in December, in the worst month for food inflation since March 2023, the Matpriskollen comparison site has reported.

In its latest report, Matpriskollen warns that food price inflation may have returned to Sweden after a few months respite, with falukorv sausage, olive oil, fruits and berries among the products that have seen the greatest increases.

According to the site, some packets of sugar have increased in price by 30 percent compared to December, while the price of yellow peppers is up 60 percent in some places.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing upward pressure again, and it doesn't look like it's going to get any better - quite the contrary," said Ulf Mazur, the company's chief executive.

Swedish vocabulary: matprishöjningarna - rises in food prices

Advertisement

Norway mulls border fence with Sweden to keep out wild boars

Norway is considering building a fence along parts of the border with Sweden to keep out wild boars which might bring African swine fever to the country, the country's public broadcaster NRK has reported.

"It could reduce the exchange of boars between the two countries, and so limit a possible increase in the population and the spread of the infection to live animals," Ole-Herman Tronerud, chief veterinarian at the Norwegian Food Authority, told NRK.

Last autumn, African swine fever was detected in Fagersta municipality in Dalarna, with nearby municipalities also affected. So far there have been no cases of the disease in Norway.

According to Norway's agriculture minister Geir Pollestad, the fence could be erected along parts of Norway's southeast border where there are a lot of wild boar crossing.

Advertisement

Swedish vocabulary: svinpest - swine fever

Confidence in Social Democrat leader falls for third quarter in row

Voters' confidence in Magdalena Andersson has fallen for the third time in a row, with the leader of the opposition Social Democrats now enjoying the confidence of just 47 percent of voters, down from 53 percent in the last quarterly poll in September by Ipsos for the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

At the peak, when the Ukraine war broke out, Andersson had the confidence of 56 percent of voters. The opposition leader still enjoys confidence far and above any other party leader, with Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson coming second with 32 percent (the same as September), followed by Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson in third place with 28 percent (up from 27 percent).

The poll was bad news for Centre Party leader, Muharrem Demirok, who his figures fall from six percent to five percent.

Swedish vocabulary: förtroende - confidence