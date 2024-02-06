How you can still get a ticket for the sold-out Öresund Bridge Run

Advertisement

The 21.1-kilometre Bridge Run will be held on June 15th, 2025 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the bridge’s opening in 2000. Runners will set out from Copenhagen suburb Tårnby and cover the full 16 kilometres of the tunnel and bridge sections of the crossing, finishing in Swedish city Malmö.

Some 40,000 race bibs were available to participants when registrations for the unique running event opened on February 1st, but massive interest and technical issues with the ticketing platform frustrated many as the event sold out in just two hours.

Over 100,000 people were in the queue to buy tickets on the day, according to the Bridge Run website.

Race organisers MAI (Malmö Allmänna Idrottsförening) in Malmö and Sparta Athletics & Running have now confirmed a waiting list system for those who would like the chance to be offered a ticket if somebody else decides to sell their registration, for example due to injury, illness or other plans.

Registration for the waiting list is open on the Sportstiming platform, which was also used for race registration.

“We always experience a level of buying and selling of bibs at big races,” the Bridge Run website states.

Once a participant sells their ticket back to the event through the exchange platform, a buyer is found from the waiting list via ballot, it explains.

That person will then receive an email with a link to register for the event. They have 24 hours to respond before the bib is offered to the next person.