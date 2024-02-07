Ten unmissable things to do in Stockholm this spring

Advertisement

March

Dining Week Sweden

Where: Stockholm, with some restaurants in Gothenburg and Malmö

When: February 23rd – March 3rd

What better way to kick off the spring season then by dining in a top restaurant with favourable prices? Dining Week Sweden offers the opportunity to enjoy a meal from a fixed menu in selected fine dining restaurants.

A three-course meal is priced at 395 kronor plus 39 kronor for the ticket and a five-course meal is priced at 595 kronor plus 39 kronor for the ticket. If you want to expand your palate and experience something new, this is your chance. But be sure to act fast as Dining Week ends on Sunday March 3rd.

Click here for more information and to see all participating restaurants.

Ice Hockey

Where: Nationwide

When: March 12th

The current Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season will come to an end on March 12th. Seven matches will be played that day, so if ice hockey is your thing be sure to catch a glimpse of the action to finish off the SHL season.

You can watch these in the arena live - Stockholm's biggest clubs are Djurgården and AIK. They will be shown on TV4 Play and in sports bars like O'Learys, The Liffey or Pitcher's.

Football/Soccer

Where: Nationwide

When: March 30th

The Allsvenskan (the All-Sweden) football league season will kick-off on March 30th. Norrköping will take on Malmö FF in the first fixture of the league. The final match of the season will be played on November 10th.

Stockholm's most prominent clubs are AIK, DIF (Djurgården) and HIF (Hammarby). Matches will also be live on Discovery+ or shown in sports bars across the country.

April

Musical-Comedy

Where: Cirkus, Stockholm

When: April 3rd

If music and comedy is more your stylem the show Thoughtifier brings both those things together. Bill Bailey, an English comedian, musician and actor, will bring his show to Stockholm on April 3rd.

Tickets for the show start from 425 kronor and an option to have dinner before the show is priced at 1,095 kronor. More information and tickets can be found here.

Advertisement

Stockholm Independent Art Fair

Where: SKHLM Skärholmen Centrum, Stockholm

When: April 25th-28th

Supermarket- Stockholm Independent Art Fair, which will be held between April 25th-28th, will showcase and promote artists and art collectives from around the world. Along with the exhibition, the event will have talks and performances from invited artists and speakers from both Sweden and abroad.

The admission fee for the event is 150 kronor, more information available here.

Vårfestivalen-The Spring Festival

Where: Frihamnen, Stockholm

When: April 26th and 27th

The Spring Festival is Sweden’s largest food event, and it will take place in Stockholm on April 26th and 27th. The festival will have over 200 participating food trucks, restaurants, bars and local craft breweries. This year 3 new concepts will be introduced, Liquorice Festival, Deli Festival and “the best of” Street Food Festival.

Tickets for this event start from 195 kronor and can be found here.

Valborg

Where: Bonfires nationwide, festival on Augustendalsvägen 62, Stockholm

When: April 30th

Valborg is celebrated in Sweden by lighting big fires or majbrasor and in Stockholm it’s no different.

On April 30th bonfires will be lit all across Stockholm City and if you feel like dancing the night away, Festivalborg is the place to go. This festival is the biggest of its kind in Stockholm, with well-known artists playing, a wide range of activities to choose from, all in one location.

Ticket prices start from 250 kronor and can be purchased here.



May

Stockholm Rum Festival

Where: K-märkt Garnissonen, Stockholm

When: May 11th

The Nordics' biggest rum festival is going to take place in Stockholm on World Cocktail Day. This is the first time the event will be run in Sweden. The event is expected to have 150 different varieties of rum from more than 50 different brands. To accompany the drink there will be authentic Caribbean foods, music and entertainment to enjoy.

Two sessions will take place, the first between 13:00-17:00 and the second between 17:30-21:30.

Tickets for the event start from 195 kronor, with the all-day ticket priced at 360 kronor, and they can be purchased here.

Advertisement

Outdoor Festival Stockholm

Where: Djurgårdsbrunns, Stockholm

When: May 25th-26th

A great two-day event if you want to try out a new outdoor sport, the Outdoor Festival will take place from May 25th-26th in Djurgårdsbrunn. The free event will give people the chance to try out different outdoor sports and activities. The 2023 programme included sports such as kayaking, rock climbing and mountain biking.

This is a free event and more information can be found here.