Denmark’s king and queen announce state visits to Sweden and Norway

The Danish palace announced the two state visits in a statement on Friday.

“The first state visits will provide the occasion for the new King and Queen to meet with the sovereigns in Sweden and Norway, and they will thus mark the close relations between the Nordic monarchies,” the statement read.

The visit to Sweden is scheduled for the beginning of May, with the Norway visit following after that.

The two state visits will be part of a “a major tour around the Northern region” which will also include visits to Greenland and the Faroe Islands in June and July, the palace said.

Much of the tour will be in the royal yacht, Dannebrog.

“In June, the Royal Yacht Dannebrog will sail north on a cruise of the Realm. The King and The Queen will visit the Faroe Islands in mid-June, and then Greenland in late June and early July,” the palace said.

King Frederik and Queen Mary will be in Sweden from May 6th-7th and Norway from May 14th-15th. The full programme for the visits is yet to be announced.

Sweden recently welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit, while Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja last year visited Denmark, when Queen Margrethe II was still regent prior to her abdication last month.

King Frederik recently visited Poland on his first foreign visit since becoming monarch. The trip to Poland was a a trade promotion trip, rather than a state visit, and was planned before Frederik took the throne on the abdication of his mother.