Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Semla bun frenzy, anti-Semitism in Sweden, and why a Gucci cap could get you frisked
In this week's episode: semla season, better conditions for Ukrainian refugees, why Sweden is closing its NordStream blast probe, freezer malfunction spoils decades of samples at a Swedish university, an alleged Iranian plot to kill Jews in Sweden, anti-Semitism in Sweden, and new details on stop-and-search zones.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and James Savage. We also have interview with Aron Verständig, chair of the Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, and ethnologist Jonas Engman, curator at the Nordic Museum.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Shrove Tuesday
- Six sticky facts about Sweden's Fat Tuesday
- Why I still don't understand the hype about Sweden's semlor
Sweden & Ukraine
Nord Stream
Science & Research
Anti-Semitism
Crime
