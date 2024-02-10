Semla bun frenzy, anti-Semitism in Sweden, and why a Gucci cap could get you frisked

Advertisement

You can listen to the episode here:

Or you can listen on these platforms:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and James Savage. We also have interview with Aron Verständig, chair of the Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, and ethnologist Jonas Engman, curator at the Nordic Museum.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Shrove Tuesday

Sweden & Ukraine

Nord Stream

Science & Research

Anti-Semitism

Crime