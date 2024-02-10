Advertisement

Semla bun frenzy, anti-Semitism in Sweden, and why a Gucci cap could get you frisked

Published: 10 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 10 Feb 2024 08:07 CET
In this week's episode: semla season, better conditions for Ukrainian refugees, why Sweden is closing its NordStream blast probe, freezer malfunction spoils decades of samples at a Swedish university, an alleged Iranian plot to kill Jews in Sweden, anti-Semitism in Sweden, and new details on stop-and-search zones.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and James Savage. We also have interview with Aron Verständig, chair of the Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, and ethnologist Jonas Engman, curator at the Nordic Museum. 

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Shrove Tuesday

Sweden & Ukraine

Nord Stream

Science & Research

Anti-Semitism

Crime

