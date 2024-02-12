Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Palestinian Social Democrat 'yet to stand down as MP'

Jamal El-Haj, the MP who the Social Democrats have called on to stand down, has yet to announce his decision, Anders Malmström, press contact for the Social Democrats in Skåne, has said.

"As far as I know, no one has had any information from or had contact with Jamal El-Haj," he said on Sunday.

On Friday, the party in Skåne called on El-Haj to stand down after the Expressen newspaper revealed that he had rung up the Migration Agency to argue in favour of an imam in an asylum case.

In the spring, El-Haj had to leave his position in the parliament's foreign policy committee after he attended a Palestinian conference in Malmö.

"He has damaged the party," the Social Democrats' leader, Magdalena Andersson, said on Friday.

IT company Tietoevry denies IT security failings after hack

The IT company Tietoevry has denied that a breach in its own IT security led to the hack that shut down the computer systems at several of its corporate and regional government customers.

"I think it's extremely important that you, as a customer, invest in security and put it extremely high on your own agenda," Venke Bordal, head of the company's Swedish division, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

The company has spent the last three weeks trying to restart systems disrupted by the hack, which has affected several companies and regional governments.

Tietoevry has not had any contact with the hackers.

Swedish Regions call for details after PM's health staffing promise

Swedish regional and municipal governments have called for details after Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson promised during a party leader debate on Saturday that the government's coming budget was "going to make sure that we don't end up cutting jobs in Swedish healthcare".

In a statement published on its site, The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions called on the government "to confirm as soon as possible what that means in detail".

"Many regions and municipalities as well are currently being forced to make cuts, which in turn means beginning a process of lay-offs," the organisation's chair, Anders Henriksson, said.

Regional and municipal governments, he said, had a total budget shortfall of 24 billion kronor.

The Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson said that Kristersson's statement was "extremely heartening" and said she expected details on the extra funding for the regions this week.

Sweden 'faces winters 20 degrees colder' if Gulf Steam collapses

A new study by Dutch researchers has warned that a collapse in the Gulf Stream, which brings warm water to northern Europe, could happen rapidly, leading to sudden and dramatic changes in climate.

"In Sweden, for example, we see the temperature falling by up to 20 degrees within a century," René van Westen, the report's lead author at Utrecht University, told public broadcaster SVT.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

Sweden wants to send rejected asylum seeker to 'hubs' outside EU

Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, has said she is in discussions with a group of other EU countries, including others in the Nordic region, about setting up a system which will see those who have had their asylum applications rejected sent to "return hubs" in countries outside the European Union.

"People who have received a legal decision which for whatever reason cannot be carried out with regards to their country of origin will be placed there [in the hub]," she told Sweden's public broadcaster SR.

