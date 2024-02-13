Erasmus: What I learned after a semester abroad in Stockholm

Advertisement

Studying Journalism and Law at the University of Galway in Ireland allowed me the chance to take part in an Erasmus programme at Stockholm University. Over the course of five transformative months, a single semester, I found myself immersed in the vibrant tapestry of Stockholm's culture, academia, and community.

Reflecting on this unforgettable experience, here are some insights and practical advice for fellow students considering their own Erasmus adventure in the Swedish capital.

Accommodation

There are two options when looking for accommodation, on-campus and off-campus. If you are successful with your Erasmus application, then the university will send you an acceptance letter and details as to how to apply to the on-campus accommodation. However, not everyone who applies for this type of accommodation is guaranteed a place.

In my case, that is what happened, so I had to search social media and online websites to find accommodation. I eventually found my accommodation through a Facebook group. International students are often the target of scams and fraud, so make sure you view any potential apartments before making a payment.

Getting to Stockholm

There are numerous transportation options available for travelling to Stockholm. Depending on where you might be departing from, you have the option of ferries, trains and planes. Stockholm has four airports: Arlanda, which is the biggest airport in Sweden, Bromma, an airport used mainly for domestic flights, Västerås Airport, located about 110 kilometres from the capital and finally, Skavsta Airport, located approximately 150 kilometres from Stockholm.

Advertisement

One benefit of flying which struck me when I arrived in the city was the magnificent aerial views of the trees, lakes, houses and all the colours which was a sight to remember.

I arrived at Arlanda Airport and from there the Arlanda express train offered the quickest and most convenient way of getting into the city from that airport. Local buses, direct inner-city buses and taxis are also available.

If you have the option to land at Bromma Airport I would recommend going with this option, as it is only 9 kilometres from the city centre.

Once in the city, the easy-to-use app from SL, Stockholm's public transport service, gives you access to all modes of public transport, including buses, metro trains, trams and commuter trains.

Academic and Cultural Exploration

When comparing the academic side of things, there were not many differences from my home university. Notably, the first difference was that my home university has a fixed semester schedule, with modules consistently occurring at the same time each week. Stockholm University's schedule changed from week to week.

The second main difference which I noticed was that the evaluation at my home university often involved multiple exams or assignments, with varying weightings determining the overall grade. In contrast, many of the modules I completed in Stockholm University only had one exam or assignment which determined the overall grade. Finally, studying at another university is also a great opportunity to take modules your home university doesn't offer. Here is a list of courses available at Stockholm University.

As an Irish individual, I did not experience any significant culture shock when I moved to Stockholm. As someone who is proficient in English, there was no language barrier. Everyone who I had any contact with spoke English with ease.

I also found it useful to take a beginners' Swedish language course, where I learnt some of the language alongside cultural topics, like the Law of Jante. It refers to a set of social norms or attitudes that discourage individual achievement and emphasise moderation, compliance, and equality.

Cost of living

Coming from Ireland, the cost of living in Stockholm is similar, but if you're from a comparatively cheaper country it's worth knowing that prices for goods and services in Sweden are above the EU average, so budget accordingly.

Advertisement

As a student you can avail of discounts to stores, restaurants and services through the Mecenat and Stuk.co apps. Those apps also function as your student identity card. You will need this in order to be eligible for the reduced public transport fares.

Nevertheless, getting the chance to move to a different country, adapt to the new culture and living independently was an enriching experience to embrace.

The weather in Stockholm can be cold and during the winter months there is a high possibility of snow. During this time as well, there is limited daylight. So, be prepared with a good warm jacket and waterproof boots.

Integration and Social Life

The Erasmus Student Network (ESN) Stockholm, a student organisation, was a fantastic opportunity to meet new people from all over the world, through the activities they had organised. These included night's out, going to an ice hockey game, bowling and they also planned trips away to Lapland, Iceland and the Norwegian fjords to name a few.

Another way of creating a social circle was through joining Facebook groups where links to WhatsApp groups were posted. You can find those groups by searching Stockholm University and the year that you are attending or by searching other terms such as Erasmus in Stockholm or international students Stockholm. Those groups then tend to break down into smaller groups for various activities and interests.

Advertisement

Adapting and Settling In

If you are someone who enjoys travelling and experiencing new cultures, then Erasmus would definitely suit you. I am someone who enjoys those things and from that I settled in very well. I would also recommend joining a group or organisation which connects your home country and Sweden, in my case this was the Irish Chamber of Commerce in Sweden. This is a good way to network and to also have a connection to home, especially if you feel homesick.

By networking through the Irish Chamber of Commerce in Sweden, I explored opportunities to do my work experience and I was fortunate enough to secure an internship in Sweden at The Local, extending my stay for a further three months.

Another way to connect with other students is to tag along with fans of sports. For example, I watched the Rugby World Cup with other exchange students. This brings together students from all those countries involved in the sport, and it offers the chance to make international friends.

Reflection

If you're not sure about taking an Erasmus semester, I'd highly recommend it. It really contributed to my self-growth and individuality, allowing me to broaden my horizons, make lifelong connections and immerse myself in diverse cultures.