What makes dating in Sweden so hard (and how to succeed)?
Why do many foreigners find dating in Sweden so tough, and what's the best approach to take? Hear matchmaker Lemarc Thomas give his views on how to crack the Swedish dating scene.
In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is briefly joined by panelists James Savage and Becky Waterton, before we listen to an interview with professional matchmaker Lemarc Thomas.
The Stockholm-based connector tells us what makes dating in Sweden so different from anything he's experienced before. He also answers questions from readers of The Local on how to proceed in a landscape where many of the usual rules no longer apply.
