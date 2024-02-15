Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swedish inquiry to conclude on median salary threshold for work permits

Sweden's migration minister will today receive recommendations on how to implement the planned median salary threshold for work permits, opening the way for it to come into force by the start of next year.

The inquiry is set to deliver its conclusions to Maria Malmer Stenergard at a press conference at 2pm on Thursday, the minister’s press secretary Erik Engström, confirmed to The Local, although he said the exact time of the press conference might still change.

“We are not going to have a list of professions in our conclusions,” the inquiry’s secretary, Ulrika Mossberg, told The Local.

“We will propose a system which can determine how certain professions, which do not have a particularly high salary but which are still required, can be excused from the salary requirement.”

Missing man believed to be in burning water park building

Police suspect that a man reported missing after a fire at Gothenburg's Liseberg amusement park is on the site of the fire. But flames are still flaring up from the building several days after the blaze broke out, and it is not possible to search for him due to a risk of collapse.

"There's no other place where he could be," police spokesperson Thomas Fuxborg told the TT newswire.

Asked whether there's any hope he could be found alive, Fuxborg said: "You can never give up. It's not until we find remains that we can give up hope."

Up to two dozen people received minor injuries in the fire, which could be seen all over Gothenburg on Monday.

Patients in south-eastern Sweden told to pay for interpreter

Blekinge in south-eastern Sweden will be the first region to introduce a fee for healthcare patients who need an interpreter.

The decision, which has been criticised by doctors, was voted through by the Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Moderates.

The plan is to roll out the fee in spring. It will apply to people who have had a residence permit for at least two years.

Björn Tenland Nurhadi of the far-right Sweden Democrats argued the proposal is reasonable.

"If you've lived in Sweden for five to six years, you should know Swedish well enough to be able to understand healthcare staff and other public officials," public broadcaster SVT quoted him as saying.

Swedish union to allow temporary respite on Tesla repairs

Sweden's metalworkers union said on Wednesday it would temporarily allow some repairs of Tesla cars, reported the AFP news agency, as a strike over the electric carmaker's refusal to sign a collective wage agreement nears its fourth month.

The Swedish strike, launched by the metal workers' union IF Metall, began on October 27th when some 130 mechanics at 10 Tesla repair shops in seven cities walked off the job.

IF Metall then extended the strike to include work on Teslas at other repair shops which served multiple brands.

The strike has since grown into a larger conflict between Tesla and almost a dozen unions seeking to protect Sweden's labour model, including postal workers, dock workers and even spreading to neighbouring Nordic countries.

