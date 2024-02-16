Dead body found after fire at Gothenburg's Liseberg amusement park
One person has been found dead after a fire destroyed Liseberg's new water park Oceana, which had been set to open this summer.
"We have found a deceased person and have notified the family," police spokesperson August Brandt told the TT newswire.
A man had been missing since the fire broke out on Monday, but due to the raging blaze and risk of collapse, it took days before police were able to enter the building.
The body was found on Friday after police forensic teams got access to the burned-out building.
"What's left for us to do is to confirm the identity, that's of course important to us," said Brandt.
The fire services said on Friday that their work had entered its final stages, with firefighters now concentrating on putting out any remaining hot spots.
The water park, Oceana, had cost 1.2 billion kronor to build.
