Reader photo of the week: Ice skating from Örebro to Stockholm

This week's winner is Jarda Zaoral, who snapped this picture on a 200-kilometre ice skating trip from Örebro to Stockholm.

"To manage this distance in one day you have to start before sunrise. It was tough to skate in full darkness but later we were rewarded by fantastic dawn light," he says.

You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every Monday on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo.

By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.