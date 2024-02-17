Advertisement

Skiing tips, politics for immigrants, and plans for stiffer work permit rules

Published: 17 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 17 Feb 2024 07:38 CET
This week: a Swedish word for February illnesses, hitting the ski slopes, devastating Liseberg blaze, changing of the guard in the Green Party, why a Social Democrat MP with Palestinian heritage became an independent, Swedish prisons in crisis mode, and what we know so far about new salary requirements for work permit holders.

___

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange

Here are links to some of the stories and topics we discuss:

Vabruari

Skiing

Liseberg fire

Sadly, this news came through the day after we recorded the podcast:

Politics

Prison crisis

Work permits

