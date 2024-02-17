Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Skiing tips, politics for immigrants, and plans for stiffer work permit rules
This week: a Swedish word for February illnesses, hitting the ski slopes, devastating Liseberg blaze, changing of the guard in the Green Party, why a Social Democrat MP with Palestinian heritage became an independent, Swedish prisons in crisis mode, and what we know so far about new salary requirements for work permit holders.
Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+
Read more about Membership+ in our help centre
___
You can listen to the latest episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the stories and topics we discuss:
Vabruari
Skiing
Liseberg fire
Sadly, this news came through the day after we recorded the podcast:
Politics
- Joint leader of Sweden's Green Party announces resignation
- OPINION: El-Haj faced the same dilemma as all immigrant politicians in Sweden
Prison crisis
Work permits
Comments
See Also
Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+
Read more about Membership+ in our help centre
___
You can listen to the latest episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the stories and topics we discuss:
Vabruari
Skiing
Liseberg fire
Sadly, this news came through the day after we recorded the podcast:
Politics
- Joint leader of Sweden's Green Party announces resignation
- OPINION: El-Haj faced the same dilemma as all immigrant politicians in Sweden
Prison crisis
Work permits
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.