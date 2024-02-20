Hungary set to vote on Sweden's Nato bid on Monday

Advertisement

"Fidesz parliamentary group leader Máté Kocsis proposes that the Hungarian National Assembly hold a final vote on ratifying Sweden's Nato membership on February 26, pledging Fidesz's support for the motion," writes government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs on X.

Hungary's ratification is the last obstacle to the Nordic country's membership which Stockholm sought after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Although it insisted it supported Stockholm in principle, Budapest prolonged the process by asking Sweden to stop "vilifying" the Hungarian government, which is accused by critics of being authoritarian.

Advertisement

However on Saturday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he and the Swedish premier had "taken important steps in order to rebuild trust".

Orban also said the "dispute with Sweden is moving towards a conclusion" and that Hungary was "on course" to ratify the bid.