Stockholm police investigate spate of mystery vomiting incidents

A father and two children reported suddenly taking ill and vomiting after leaving their apartment and stepping out into the communal stairs of their building in Upplands Väsby, north of Stockholm, on Wednesday morning.

Shortly thereafter, another man arrived at the scene and also threw up.

Police cordoned off the building and ordered residents to remain inside their apartments as a specialist team in hazmat suits were sent in to confirm the cause of the mystery illness.

“We have no idea what it is. We are measuring to see if we get a hit,” an emergency control room officer told Swedish news agency TT.

One of the men was taken to hospital for a check-up, but according to police the other three eventually felt better after having been outside in the fresh air and were able to leave. Their clothes are being sent to Umeå for further analysis.

Around two hours later, police were called out to a second similar incident in the Kungsholmen area of central Stockholm, where a woman began to vomit in the stairs of her apartment building.

Police said they did not find anything that seemed dangerous or suspicious.

“There’s nothing that indicates that these incidents are linked. No one else in the same building has had symptoms, but we are on the scene to check things out,” a police spokesperson told TT.