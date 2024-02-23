How has Storm Louis been affecting travel in Sweden?

Advertisement

Trains

Trains in and out of Gothenburg station more or less ground to a halt between 8.30am and 11.30am, but began moving again around noon.

According to Sweden's national rail company SJ there are still delays and disruptions to services between Gothenburg and Stockholm, Gothenburg and Västerås, Gothenburg and Malmö, and Gothenburg and Karlstad.

Västtrafik, which operates regional trains in western Sweden has cancelled several trains with other services facing significant delays.

On the company's website, they said services between Ed and Trollhättan, Strömstad and Gothenburg, Uddevalla and Varberg and Gothenburg to Lidköping and Örebro would all be cancelled, with replacement buses provided.

The company recommended checking its To Go app, or looking at its travel planner website.

Värmlandstrafik, which operates local transport in Värmland has cancelled services between Sunne and Torsby due to a tree on the line, with replacement buses provided.

Ferries

Ferries to islands such as Styrsö and Vrångö in the archipelago south of Gothenburg have been cancelled. The Gullmarsleden ferry over to Lysekil was also cancelled, as was the chain ferry across to the Bolmsö in the middle of lake Bolmen.

Bridges

The Tjörn Bridge to the island of Tjörn was closed on Friday morning and remained closed at 1.30pm. The Uddevalla Bridge across Sunninge sound was also closed, blocking the E6 motorway, but reopened around noon.

Roads

Fallen trees have blocked roads such as the E18 between Knöstad och Valnäs, road 702 between Trossnäs and Bofasterud, road 62 between Tjörnheden and Olsäter, road 664 between Norsbron and Björkåsmotet and road 240 at Väse Kyrka.