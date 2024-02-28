swedish habits Paywall free
Tell us: Have you made yourself 'more Swedish' to fit in?
Have you adapted your CV to sound more Swedish? Have you tweaked your habits or altered the way you interact with people? Tell us about why – or why not – you have tried to make yourself more Swedish.
We’re asking readers whether they’ve tried making themselves more Swedish to fit in.
This can come in many forms, from picking up certain habits, changing the way you dress or tweaking how you interact with others.
Please take a look at our survey below and let us know what you think. We may include your answers in a future article.
If the survey doesn't appear for you, click this link.
