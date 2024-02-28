Advertisement

swedish habits Paywall free

Tell us: Have you made yourself 'more Swedish' to fit in?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 28 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024 14:47 CET
Tell us: Have you made yourself 'more Swedish' to fit in?
Fitting in is about more than just waving a flag, but have you had to change who you are to feel at home in Sweden? Photo: Emelie Asplund/imagebank.sweden.se

Have you adapted your CV to sound more Swedish? Have you tweaked your habits or altered the way you interact with people? Tell us about why – or why not – you have tried to make yourself more Swedish.

Advertisement

We’re asking readers whether they’ve tried making themselves more Swedish to fit in.

This can come in many forms, from picking up certain habits, changing the way you dress or tweaking how you interact with others.

Please take a look at our survey below and let us know what you think. We may include your answers in a future article.

If the survey doesn't appear for you, click this link.

 

More

#swedish habits

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also