‘Who wants to come to a country that signals you’re not welcome?’

Advertisement

Sweden in Focus Extra is a podcast for The Local's Membership+ subscribers.

Sign up now and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ in our help centre

___

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Catharina Bildt Grape to talk about plans to raise the income requirement for work permit applicants to more than 34,000 kronor per month.

They discuss:

How companies are reacting to the plans

How Företagarna intends to respond

Was the old system too liberal?

How will the new three-stage process work? The employment service will draw up a list of professions that should be exempted; the Migration Agency will change the lists if necessary; the government gives final approval.

The employment service will draw up a list of professions that should be exempted; the Migration Agency will change the lists if necessary; the government gives final approval. How wide-ranging will the exemptions be?

How likely is it that groups like Företagarna can convince the government to change its plans?

What impact will the proposed system have on Sweden's competitiveness?

DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know about Sweden's plans for tougher work permit rules