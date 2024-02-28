Sweden In Focus Paywall free
‘Who wants to come to a country that signals you’re not welcome?’
In this episode of Sweden in Focus Extra we chat about the government's new plans to tighten labour migration with Catharina Bildt Grape, an expert on migration, integration and labour market issues at the Swedish Federation of Business Owners (Företagarna).
Sweden in Focus Extra is a podcast for The Local's Membership+ subscribers.
Sign up now and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+ access
Read more about Membership+ in our help centre
___
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Catharina Bildt Grape to talk about plans to raise the income requirement for work permit applicants to more than 34,000 kronor per month.
They discuss:
- How companies are reacting to the plans
- How Företagarna intends to respond
- Was the old system too liberal?
- How will the new three-stage process work? The employment service will draw up a list of professions that should be exempted; the Migration Agency will change the lists if necessary; the government gives final approval.
- How wide-ranging will the exemptions be?
- How likely is it that groups like Företagarna can convince the government to change its plans?
- What impact will the proposed system have on Sweden's competitiveness?
DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know about Sweden's plans for tougher work permit rules
Comments
See Also
Sweden in Focus Extra is a podcast for The Local's Membership+ subscribers.
Sign up now and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+ access
Read more about Membership+ in our help centre
___
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Catharina Bildt Grape to talk about plans to raise the income requirement for work permit applicants to more than 34,000 kronor per month.
They discuss:
- How companies are reacting to the plans
- How Företagarna intends to respond
- Was the old system too liberal?
- How will the new three-stage process work? The employment service will draw up a list of professions that should be exempted; the Migration Agency will change the lists if necessary; the government gives final approval.
- How wide-ranging will the exemptions be?
- How likely is it that groups like Företagarna can convince the government to change its plans?
- What impact will the proposed system have on Sweden's competitiveness?
DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know about Sweden's plans for tougher work permit rules
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.