Reader photo of the week: One of Stockholm's iconic ferries on a foggy day
Every week, The Local invites readers to submit their pictures to our photo competition, to bring our audience together from all parts of Sweden.
This week's winner is Clemens Gantar, who snapped the above picture of the M/S Stockholms Ström 3 ferry making its way past Lidingö in Stockholm.
The M/S Stockholms Ström 3 was built in Gävle in 1907. At the time it was powered by a steam engine, which has since been replaced.
You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every Monday on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo. Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.
By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.
