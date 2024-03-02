Advertisement

What’s the job outlook for foreign residents, and what do Swedes think of Russia and Ukraine?

Published: 2 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 2 Mar 2024 06:09 CET
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's episode: Reactions from Russia as Sweden creeps closer to Nato, Sweden’s support for Ukraine, the lowdown on Vasaloppet. For Membership+ subscribers: Is Ulf Kristersson spending too much taxpayer money on himself? Why foreigners should go to at least one football match, and we have an interview on the state of the Swedish labour market for international job seekers.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and James Savage

Here are links to some of the stories and topics we discuss:

Nato

Ukraine

Ulf Kristersson 

Football

Jobs

