Sweden In Focus Paywall free
What’s the job outlook for foreign residents, and what do Swedes think of Russia and Ukraine?
In this week's episode: Reactions from Russia as Sweden creeps closer to Nato, Sweden’s support for Ukraine, the lowdown on Vasaloppet. For Membership+ subscribers: Is Ulf Kristersson spending too much taxpayer money on himself? Why foreigners should go to at least one football match, and we have an interview on the state of the Swedish labour market for international job seekers.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and James Savage.
Here are links to some of the stories and topics we discuss:
Nato
- What does Nato membership mean for Sweden?
- Russia threatens 'countermeasures' over Sweden's Nato membership
- Podcast: Is Sweden prepared for cyber attacks?
Ukraine
Ulf Kristersson
Football
Jobs
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and James Savage.
