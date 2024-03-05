Five great restaurants in Malmö for a fancy dinner date

Advertisement

Mutantur

Opened in 2017 by Alexander Sjögren, who has represented Sweden in the biennial world gastronomic competition Bocuse d’Or, Mutantur is, as you may expect, firmly a fine-dining restaurant.

The menu is made up of small dishes which vary depending on the ingredients available that day, with guests able to order as many or as few as they want. Some of the dishes are more New Nordic variants of classic Swedish foods, like Mutantur’s take on kroppkakor dumplings and crispy råraka potato pancakes, while others, such as the fried nigiri with gochujang mayonnaise, take inspiration from further afield.

Their restaurant is primarily drop-in, but bookings are available each evening at 5pm or 5.30 (here, under ‘boka bord’).

Price: Small dishes range from 65-395 kronor.

Address: Erik Dahlbergsgatan 12-14

Open: Monday-Friday from 5pm, closed on weekends

Aster

This hip wine bar in Varvsstaden in Västra Hamnen may be more well known for its cocktails and natural wines, but it’s worth a trip for the food, too.

Aster won three awards at the Malmö Gastronomy Awards when it opened in 2021, and it’s easy to see why. There’s a wood-fired oven and grill in the open kitchen, with ingredients often sourced from the restaurant’s own garden.

The menu changes seasonally, and at the time of writing it included dishes such as smoked lamb ribs with kimchi and homegrown veg, grilled halibut with greens served with a white wine and crayfish sauce, as well as veggie dishes with grilled pumpkin, cannellini beans and oyster mushroom.

Price: 50-100 kronor for nibbles, 150-195 kronor for small dishes, 275-300 kronor for large plates (or 995 kronor for an 800g dry aged sirloin steak). Desserts 75-115 kronor.

Address: Jagaregatan 6

Open: Tues-Thurs 5pm-11:30pm, Friday noon-midnight, Saturday 4pm-midnight

Drop in seats available, but it’s best to book a table.

Johan P

Johan P is a classic Malmö restaurant which has been around for at least 40 years. The prices aren’t for the faint-hearted (not a surprise really, considering it’s a fish restaurant), but it’s a must if you’re a fan of seafood.

It lies just off the central Lilla Torg square in what was once a printer’s shop, with the high ceilings, red and white chequered floor and white tablecloths making the restaurant feel more like Paris than Malmö.

You can choose to be as excessive or restrained as you like here, with dishes ranging from the classic Swedish herring, cheese, egg and potatoes to a “large seafood platter” with half a lobster, oysters, crayfish, prawns and mussels served with plenty of sauces and lemon. You can even choose your own fish (or lobster) from the restaurant’s deli counter for the chefs to prepare for you, washed down with a tipple from the 25-page wine list (yes, really).

Price: Starters/small dishes from 175 kronor (up to 1895 kronor for 100g Ossetra caviar), main courses from 295 kronor. Desserts 45-225 kronor.

Address: Hjulhamnsgatan 5

Open: Monday-Friday 11.30 till late. Saturday noon till late, Sunday 1-4pm. Fish counter open Monday-Saturday 11-7pm, Sundays 1-4pm.

Drop-ins available, or you can book online (here, under ‘boka bord’).

Ruths

Formerly known as Bastard, Ruths underwent a rebrand and renovation during the pandemic, reopening in March 2021.

Ruths is to Malmö what Noma is to neighbouring Copenhagen: somewhat of an incubator for chefs who then go on to open their own restaurants. Some of the best chefs in Malmö have worked here, like Sahin Erdal, former head chef at Aster, Matt Young who runs Marvin, specialising in British-style pies, Wade Brown who runs Pink Head Noodle Bar, and Alexander Norén, co-owner of Thai restaurant Soi 29.

Now a restaurant, deli and bakery, Ruths is open everyday from 7am, meaning you can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner (or brunch on Sundays) here if you want to. Dishes vary depending on the season but always highlight high quality ingredients, with a range of meat, veggie and fish options on offer.

Price: Bar snacks 45-75 kronor, small plates 135-165 kronor, large plates 295-365.

Address: Mäster Johansgatan 11

Open: Monday-Thursday 7am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 7am-midnight, Sunday 7am-4pm.

Drop ins available or book online.

Lyran

Heading over to the Möllan neighbourhood, more well-known for its budget options than fine-dining spots, the next restaurant on our list is Lyran. Lyran is great if you are indecisive and would prefer someone else decides what you eat, as it offers tasting menus that vary week to week based on local seasonal ingredients.

You can choose a mixed menu (meat, fish and vegetarian dishes), pescetarian, vegetarian or vegan menu, each consisting of 7-8 courses, including a number of snacks, mid-sized dishes and a dessert. Each menu costs 650 kronor per person.

It’s also possible to order a drink menu matching each course, costing 650 kronor for wine or 300 kronor for alcohol-free alternatives.

Price: 650 kronor for a 7-8 course tasting menu, plus another 650 kronor for a matched wine menu or 300 kronor for alcohol-free drinks. You can also order individual drinks if you don’t want the whole matched menu.

Address: Simrishamnsgatan 36 A

Open: Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm. Bookings required, with two 2.5 hour sittings available: one starting 5 or 5.30pm, and the other starting 8-8.30pm.