Sweden could join Nato tomorrow as prime minister hops on flight to US

The statement mentions only that "bilateral meetings with the American administration and meetings with members of Congress" will take place, but the hastily-announced trip comes only a day after Hungary ratified Sweden's Nato bid with its president's signature.

Nato expects Hungary to hand in its ratification protocol to the US on Thursday, reports news agency TT.

Following a government decision in which the government formally accepts the Swedish parliament's vote in favour of joining, that means Sweden is free to submit its accession documents to the US. That's the moment when the country officially becomes a Nato member.

This could coincide with the two Swedish ministers' trip to Washington.

A ceremony to hoist the Swedish flag at the Nato headquarters in Brussels is scheduled for Monday.