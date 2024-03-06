What's the real meaning of lagom?

Advertisement

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange for a studio discussion before Lola Akinmade Åkerström gives her insights into the meaning of lagom.

They discuss:

Why Lola wrote her book, Lagom: The Swedish Art of Living Well

Where does the word lagom come from?

How lagom relates to the Law of Jante

Why Sweden should embrace hyphenated identities

The pros and cons of lagom living

