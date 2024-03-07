Hungary hands over ratification as White House confirms Sweden to join Nato on Thursday

Advertisement

Hungary on Thursday afternoon, Stockholm time, handed over its ratification of Sweden as the last country to do so.

"Sweden is formally joining the NATO Alliance on March 7, 2024, becoming the 32nd Ally," wrote the White House earlier in the day.

Kristersson and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström are in Washington DC, having flown there on Wednesday.

According to a public schedule published by the US State Department, Blinken and Kristersson are set to meet at 11.15am Eastern Time, or 5.15pm Stockholm time.

It is likely that Kristersson will take that opportunity to present Blinken with Sweden's accession documents.

That will then be the moment when Sweden formally becomes a member of the military alliance.

"Sweden is a strong democracy with a highly capable military that shares our values and vision for the world. Having Sweden as a NATO Ally will make the United States and our Allies even safer," added the White House's statement.

Kristersson is set to give a televised speech to the nation at 7pm.

He is also on the guest list for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the evening.

A ceremony to hoist the Swedish flag at the Nato headquarters in Brussels is already scheduled for Monday.

