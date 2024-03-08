Reader photo of the week: A clear day on the beach in Malmö

Advertisement

This week's winner is Richard Gould, who sent us a picture of Malmö's Turning Torso as seen from Ribersborg beach.

He says it was a "clear, calm day last week on the beach".

Stretching 191 metres above the Malmö skyline, Turning Torso is the southern Swedish city's tallest building.

You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every Monday on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo. Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.

